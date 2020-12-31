Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.96

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.96 and traded as high as $1,976.40. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at $1,969.00, with a volume of 1,211,584 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 640.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,335,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £1,801,002.60 ($2,353,021.43). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,240,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Company Profile (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.