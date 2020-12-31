ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Shares Down 0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) shares dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $55.51. Approximately 1,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78.

ASX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company offers securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; central counterparty clearing services; and technical and information services. It is also involved in the registry, depository, and settlement activities, as well as delivery-versus-payment clearing of financial products.

