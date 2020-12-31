Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of AY stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

