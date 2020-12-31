Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) Trading Up 1.4%

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79). Approximately 70,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 43,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 279.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.09.

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.79%.

About Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) (LON:AJG)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.