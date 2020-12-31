ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.95

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.95 and traded as high as $22.90. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) shares last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 64,644 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ATA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.07 million. Analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.2948797 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

