Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.56 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.61.

NYSE:ACB opened at $8.78 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

