Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 7.3%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 1,460,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 395,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.52.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.