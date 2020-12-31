Auroracoin Price Hits $0.0961 on Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $689.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,697.23 or 0.99916366 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00042008 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.