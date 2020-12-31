Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.26

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 19989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANZBY. ValuEngine downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

