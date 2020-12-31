AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $867.00

AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 867 ($11.33) and last traded at GBX 867 ($11.33), with a volume of 5585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 854 ($11.16).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 728.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £928.86 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.63%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

