Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $923.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) will announce sales of $923.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $858.40 million and the highest is $979.10 million. Avient reported sales of $658.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of AVNT opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

