Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 374.22 ($4.89).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

LON:AV opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.03. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The stock has a market cap of £12.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other Aviva plc (AV.L) news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

