AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Sells $16,313.96 in Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $16,313.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AxoGen alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 379 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $6,223.18.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $710.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.