Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AAXN has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AAXN opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.22. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -187.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 974.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 84.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,191,000 after buying an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.