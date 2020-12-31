B. Riley Increases IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $117,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $174,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

