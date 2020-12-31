BaaSid Price Up 31% Over Last Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One BaaSid token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $157,008.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00294392 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.01998209 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BAAS is a token. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

