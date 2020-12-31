BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.43

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.43 and traded as high as $6.81. BAE Systems shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 4,797 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,018 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

