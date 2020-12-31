Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BCSF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,995 shares in the company, valued at $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $227,550.00. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 143.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

