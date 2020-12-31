Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.68.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

