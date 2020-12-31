Band Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54.11 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00018994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $114.05 million and $54.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00563864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00159771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

