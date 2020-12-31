Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banner by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Banner by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. 990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

