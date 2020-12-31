Barrington Research Comments on Haemonetics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HAE. BidaskClub raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.44. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

