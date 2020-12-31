Basis Cash (BAC) One Day Volume Tops $34.57 Million

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Basis Cash token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $4,344.26 and $34.57 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00129676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00565169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00162099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.73 or 0.00310976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00082533 BTC.

Basis Cash Profile

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash. The official message board for Basis Cash is medium.com/basis-cash.

Buying and Selling Basis Cash

