Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 500 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,938,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

OTCMKTS:HGEN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 431,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,845. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

