BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) Shares Up 1.3%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.80. 22,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 28,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, TheStreet cut BBQ from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About BBQ (NYSE:BBQ)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

