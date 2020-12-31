Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,156.33

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Beacon has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $7,156.33 and $11.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026083 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

