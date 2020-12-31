Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 620.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

