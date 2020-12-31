Beer Money (BEER) One Day Volume Hits $19,174.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $461,655.89 and approximately $19,174.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00292737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.93 or 0.02002918 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

BEER is a token. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

