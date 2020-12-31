BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8,550.00 and last traded at $8,550.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8,158.56.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8,508.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,787.99.

About BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

