BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Trading Down 3.2%

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 474,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 39,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.