Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.15

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $40.81, with a volume of 11337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

A number of research firms have commented on BSY. KeyCorp began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

In related news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

