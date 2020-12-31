Beowulf One Day Volume Reaches $29,589.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Beowulf token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $29,589.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com.

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

