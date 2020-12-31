Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BERK opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

