Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Acquires 38,500 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 211,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,891. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beyond Air by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

