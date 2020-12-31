BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.62

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 19151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.