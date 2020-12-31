BidaskClub Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Sell

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,537 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

