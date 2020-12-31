BidaskClub Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.04.

FOLD opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,696 shares of company stock worth $8,113,351. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

