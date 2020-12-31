BidaskClub Lowers Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

GTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.