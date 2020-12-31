BidaskClub Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $65.15 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $896,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,450 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,853 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 172.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.