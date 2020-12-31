BidaskClub Lowers Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE VMI opened at $174.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.24. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 94.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.