Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.00. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 8,193 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.39 million and a P/E ratio of 21.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Plc (BILB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby Plc (BILB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.