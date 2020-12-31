Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $984.61 million and approximately $1.23 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00302069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00025033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.43 or 0.02021399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 984,118,177 tokens. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

