BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

