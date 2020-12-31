BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 1.7% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $282.65 million and approximately $74.75 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,972,765,807 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

