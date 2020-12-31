Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.79

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.79 and traded as high as $58.00. Blackbaud shares last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 312,465 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blackbaud by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

