BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get BlackLine alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

BL stock opened at $133.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $3,815,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BlackLine by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.