BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.82

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $11.81. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 68,408 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

