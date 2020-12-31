BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 5,679 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,419,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.