BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 271.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $97.30 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,338 shares of company stock worth $8,271,836. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

