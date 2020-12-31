BlackRock Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $14.78 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

